Evans signs 2-year, $4.1 million contract with Kraken

23-year-old had 25 points, led Seattle defensemen in hits last season

sea-evans-contract

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryker Evans signed a two-year, $4.1 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.05 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 73 games last season. He also led Kraken defensemen in hits (123) and was third in blocks (106).

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “Since turning pro, he's shown improvement year over year, and we're confident he'll take his game to another level next season. We're happy to have him under contract."

Selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 35) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Evans has 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) in 109 NHL games.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL 26 to include NHL EDGE advanced stats data

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Curry caring for Canadiens icon Blake may outshine hat trick before Queen

Blackhawks prospect Boisvert joining 'great program' at Boston University

Color of Hockey: 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup to represent game’s global growth

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Edmonton Oilers

Pastrnak's offense, leadership keys for Czechia in 2026 Olympics

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Lundell brings Stanley Cup to amusement park in Finland

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament