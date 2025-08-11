Evans signs 2-year, $4.1 million contract with Kraken

Ryker Evans signed a two-year, $4.1 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.05 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 73 games last season. He also led Kraken defensemen in hits (123) and was third in blocks (106).

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “Since turning pro, he's shown improvement year over year, and we're confident he'll take his game to another level next season. We're happy to have him under contract."

Selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 35) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Evans has 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) in 109 NHL games.