Frost signs 2-year, $8.75 million contract with Flames

Forward had 12 points in 32 games for Calgary last season after being acquired from Philadelphia

Frost_Flames_celebrates

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Morgan Frost signed a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.375 million.

The 26-year-old forward had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games for the Philadelphia Flyers and Flames last season, including 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games for the Flames after he was acquired in a trade on Jan. 31.

Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 27) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Frost has 147 points (53 goals, 94 assists) in 310 games for the Flyers and Flames.

