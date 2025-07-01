Kraken Sign Veteran NHL Netminder 

Matt Murray, who battled back from hip surgery the past two seasons, inked a one-year deal with the Kraken that further bolsters their goalie depth along with Joey Daccord and Phillip Grubauer

Murray_Agreed_2568x1444
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Some Kraken goalie depth was added Tuesday when the team signed Matt Murray to a one-year, $1 million deal on the opening day of NHL free agency.

The move, made not long after the Kraken inked defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year deal worth $4.5 million annually, creates some added competition heading into training camp. Kraken general manager Jason Botterill already said last week that Philipp Grubauer will be returning to the fold alongside netminder Joey Daccord.

Tuesday’s move reunites Murray, 31, with Botterill, who was an assistant general manager with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16 when they defeated San Jose to win their first of consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Murray had just turned 22, going 15-6 with a goals against average of 2.08 and a .923 save percentage.

Murray, the following season, went 32-10-4 with a 2.41 goals against average and .923 save percentage in a tandem with Marc-Andre Fleury. But Murray was injured in the pregame warmup ahead of the team’s playoff opener, and Fleury took over in net, leading the Pens back to the conference final. Murray replaced Fleury in Game 3 of that round against Ottawa and helped the Pens to their second straight championship - shutting out the Nashville Predators in Games 5 and 6 and the final 146:52 of the final.

Murray spent parts of five seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to Ottawa in 2020-21. The Senators then dealt him to the Toronto Maple Leafs along with draft picks for future considerations ahead of the 2022-23 season. Murray appeared in 26 games to start that campaign but then missed nearly two years of NHL action and the entire 2023-24 season due to bi-lateral hip surgery.

Murray signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Toronto ahead of last season and returned to the NHL for two games for the Leafs and 21 more for their AHL Marlies affiliate.

News Feed

Kraken Development Camp Blog

Free Agency Day 1: Kraken Add ‘Heart and Soul’

All Roads (and Flights) Lead to Iceplex

Getting to Know Gaudreau

Growing Into a Go-To Guy

NHL Entry Draft Live Blog | Rounds 2-7

Kraken 2nd Rounder Blake Fiddler Raised Around NHL

Fast Thinking: O’Brien Fits Kraken Identity

Top Kraken Draft Pick Had Hockey Star Mom’s Help

‘Decentralized’ NHL Draft Holds Kraken Suspense

Kraken Trade For Veteran Center Frederick Gaudreau 

Skating Into A New Comfort Zone 

Marchment Powering Forward in Kraken Role

Net Gain: Holding Goalies to High Standards

Seattle Kraken Announce 2025 Development Camp Schedule

By the Numbers: Mason Marchment

Getting Out On The Water And Into The Community 

Pros of Pro Leagues in Europe