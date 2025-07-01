Gavrikov signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Rangers

Vladislav Gavrikov signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the New York Rangers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $7 million.

The 29-year-old defenseman was an unrestricted free agent. He had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season and two assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Gavrikov also led the Kings with 140 blocked shots. He was second behind defenseman Drew Doughty in average ice time per game at 23:05. Doughty averaged 24:08 but was limited to 30 games.

The Rangers are expected to try to have Gavrikov play with Adam Fox on their top defense pair. Gavrikov is a left-handed shooter; Fox is a righty.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round (No. 159) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gavrikov has 135 points (29 goals, 106 assists) in 435 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets and Kings, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 29 playoff games.

Also on Tuesday, New York traded defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Scott Morrow. Miller then signed an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million AAV).