Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

Brock Nelson for return to NYI 12425

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By Brian Compton
@BComptonNHL NHL.com Managing Editor

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson walked into the visitor's dressing room at UBS Arena on Thursday, unsure if he'd been there before.

The former New York Islanders center couldn't remember if he'd dressed there for a scrimmage at some point, but he's returned with the Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT), who acquired the 34-year-old from the Islanders on March 6 for forward Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and defenseman Oliver Kylington. Colorado also received forward prospect William Dufour.

"It's nice," Nelson said. "Obviously, I know the other side real well. It's great. Brand new and beautiful."

The trade was obviously a huge adjustment for Nelson, who was selected by New York in the first round (No. 30) of the 2010 NHL Draft and played his first 12 seasons here prior to the trade. Nelson is fifth in Islanders history in games played (901) and is eighth in points (574; 295 goals, 279 assists). He had 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping New York make back-to-back trips to the semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

But Nelson was in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Islanders on May 23, 2019, and could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. After being unable to reach an agreement on a new contract before the NHL Trade Deadline, the Islanders struck a deal with Colorado.

He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his first 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche and four assists in seven playoff games, when Colorado lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round.

Nelson signed a three-year contract to stay with the Avalanche on June 4.

"We really didn't know what was going to happen," Nelson said. "I had a number of great conversations with (former Islanders GM) Lou (Lamoriello). There's a lot of things that go into negotiating. Part of the business, I guess. You kind of put it on the backburner and (are) not really thinking about it until something like that happens. It puts a little bit more emphasis on everything. Crazy times."

Fortunately, Nelson had a friend upon his arrival in Colorado; he and defenseman Devon Toews played two seasons together with New York before Toews was traded to the Avalanche on Oct. 12, 2020.

Toews admitted his adjustment was easier given he'd only played 116 games with the Islanders.

"He put roots down here for a long time," Toews said. "When I was here, I was not married yet, no kids. When he was here, he had four kids. You create those bonds and friendships with your children, too, and you have to move them. It's an emotional thing.

"But I expect him to have fun [tonight]. He's a gamer; he's going to play and he's going to have fun. I think the best part about it is seeing so many familiar faces."

MTL@COL: Nelson earns 600th point on opening goal

Nelson indeed has plenty of great memories here, but his present is pretty good too; Colorado begins a four-game road trip with points in 17 straight games (14-0-3) and is atop the NHL standings (19-1-6). He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 26 games, including five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two.

"He's been great," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "Big change, right? Moving him, his family to Denver, new team, organization. He spent a lot of time here, so there was lots of new last year and he was just kind of trying to find his footing and his role within our team.

"But this year, coming back and everything more familiar, lots of the same teammates, I feel like he's really come into his own for us, especially recently here."

Nelson, who truly evolved into a 200-foot center when Barry Trotz arrived as Islanders coach prior to the 2018-19 season, could be a candidate to play for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Bednar believes Nelson, who played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, should at least be considered for a bottom-six role due to his ability to play in all situations.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Rosters for the Olympics must be submitted by Dec. 31.

"Easily," Bednar said. "He's done it in the past. It just all depends on how [the U.S.] wants to build the team. … I think there's so many moving parts to building those rosters and so many decisions that they've got to make, but watch his overall game, like the dependency of this guy -- face-offs, power play, penalty kill -- whatever you need, he can kind of do it all.

"He might not be the flashiest guy or the most dynamic guy, but he does so many things and you can rely on him so many different areas. I think he's certainly going to get talked about when these decisions are being made."

In the meantime, Nelson will try to continue to do his part to help the scorching-hot Avalanche win games, including Thursday, when it's expected his former team will honor him with a video tribute during the first period.

"I (have) never gone through it before; it'll be fun," Nelson said. "… It's crazy how much time has flown. I was fortunate to spend a great portion of my life here and call it home."

"It's great to see him, great to have him here," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "… Expecting a warm welcome for him. Brock's meant a lot to this room and to this organization for a long time. He had plenty of big moments and grew up here. It's great to have him back and great to see him. I know the fans are probably excited to give him a little love that he deserves."

