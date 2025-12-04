Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson walked into the visitor's dressing room at UBS Arena on Thursday, unsure if he'd been there before.

The former New York Islanders center couldn't remember if he'd dressed there for a scrimmage at some point, but he's returned with the Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT), who acquired the 34-year-old from the Islanders on March 6 for forward Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and defenseman Oliver Kylington. Colorado also received forward prospect William Dufour.

"It's nice," Nelson said. "Obviously, I know the other side real well. It's great. Brand new and beautiful."

The trade was obviously a huge adjustment for Nelson, who was selected by New York in the first round (No. 30) of the 2010 NHL Draft and played his first 12 seasons here prior to the trade. Nelson is fifth in Islanders history in games played (901) and is eighth in points (574; 295 goals, 279 assists). He had 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping New York make back-to-back trips to the semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

But Nelson was in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Islanders on May 23, 2019, and could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. After being unable to reach an agreement on a new contract before the NHL Trade Deadline, the Islanders struck a deal with Colorado.

He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his first 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche and four assists in seven playoff games, when Colorado lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round.

Nelson signed a three-year contract to stay with the Avalanche on June 4.

"We really didn't know what was going to happen," Nelson said. "I had a number of great conversations with (former Islanders GM) Lou (Lamoriello). There's a lot of things that go into negotiating. Part of the business, I guess. You kind of put it on the backburner and (are) not really thinking about it until something like that happens. It puts a little bit more emphasis on everything. Crazy times."