Zary signs 3-year, $11.3 million contract with Flames

Connor Zary signed a three-year, $11.3 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $3.775 million.

The forward, who turns 24 on Sept. 25, had been a restricted free agent. He had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games last season.

Zary missed the final 11 games with a left knee injury sustained following a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen 7:10 into the third period of a 5-2 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 27. He also missed 14 games from Jan. 11-Feb. 23 because of an injury to the same knee.

"Now that it's done, we're really looking forward to having him in camp," general manager Craig Conroy told the Flames website. "He's going to be a big part of this team moving forward, so we're very excited to have it done. For the team's side, it's big, but also for Connor's side. He wants to come in here, grab a spot higher in the lineup, the highest he can. We need him to take another step."

Selected by Calgary with the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 117 regular-season games.