RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Dominic Toninato to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Chicago inks forward through 2026-27 season with $850,000 cap hit deal

16x9 CONTRACT
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dominic Toninato on a two-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($850,000 salary cap hit).

Toninato, 31, appeared in five regular-season games and two Stanley Cup Playoff games with Winnipeg during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in 60 regular-season games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting career highs in assists (18) and points (36). Toninato led Manitoba with 18 goals and ranked second with 36 points.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has complied 35 points (13G, 22A) in 189 career regular-season NHL games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Jets. He has made three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, totaling one goal in eight games. Additionally, Toninato has recorded 144 points (73G, 71A) in 255 career regular-season AHL games and notched four assists in 11 career AHL postseason games.

The native of Duluth, Minn., was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Sabres

RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ilya Safonov to Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Mason West with 29th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Vaclav Nestrasil with 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward