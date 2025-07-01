Sturm signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Wild

Forward had 14 points with Sharks, Panthers last season

Nico Sturm FA

Nico Sturm signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2 million.

The 30-year-old forward had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 62 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers last season, including one assist in 15 games after he was acquired by Florida in a trade on March 6.

Sturm did not have a point in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup.

Originally signed by the Wild as an undrafted free agent on April 1, 2019, Sturm has 92 points (46 goals, 46 assists) in 331 regular-season games for the Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Sharks and Panthers and five points (two goals, three assists) in 30 playoff games. He also won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

