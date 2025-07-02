Glass Agrees to Terms on 2-Year Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with center Cody Glass on a two-year contract worth $5,000,000, with an annual average value of $2,500,000. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2025-26: $2,500,000 & 2026-27: $2,500,000. Glass was a restricted free agent, who was recently tendered his qualifying offer on June 30. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Glass, 25, skated in his sixth NHL season and was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Chase Stillman, unsigned draft choice Max Graham and New Jersey’s 2027 third-round draft pick on March 7, 2025. The 6’3”, 200lbs. forward recorded seven points (2g-5a) in 14 regular-season games with New Jersey. He logged his Devils debut on March 9, at Philadelphia, and was the third New Jersey skater in 2024-25 who scored a goal in their debut with the team. Glass earned five points (2g-3a) in his first five games with New Jersey with a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Glass was in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2024-25, after it acquired the forward in a trade from the Nashville Predators on August 13, 2024. Glass recorded 15 points (4g-11a) in 51 games with Pittsburgh. Glass logged his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 2, 2019, which also marked his first career NHL point and goal. He spent two seasons with Vegas and was traded to Nashville for Nolan Patrick on July 17, 2021. Glass played in three seasons with Nashville and recorded a career-high 14 goals, 21 assists and 35 points in 2022-23.

Born on April 1, 1999, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Golden Knights selected Glass with the sixth-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has totaled 86 career points (33g-53a) in 238 regular-season games. Glass has represented his native land of Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2017 U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), 2019 World Junior Championship and the 2023 World Championship. Glass helped Canada win a gold medal at his lone World Championship appearance.

Before his professional experience, Glass played in parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Portland from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and was named team captain in his final season. He totaled 292 career points (94g-198a) in 239 contests with Portland, and also logged 26 (10g-16a) career playoff points in 28 games.