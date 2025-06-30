Bouchard signs 4-year, $42 million contract with Oilers

Defenseman had 67 points this season, could have become restricted free agent

Evan Bouchard free agent shell

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Evan Bouchard signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $10.5 million

The 25-year-old defenseman had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers this season and 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He could have become a restricted free agent on Tuesday.

Selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Bouchard has 238 points (55 goals, 183 assists) in 347 regular-season games and 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists) in 75 playoff games.

Bouchard is tied for second all-time in points per game among defensemen in the playoffs (1.08, minimum 15 games), behind only Bobby Orr (1.24).

On Monday, the Oilers also signed forward Kasperi Kapanen signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

The 28-year-old had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Oilers and St. Louis Blues this season, including 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 games with Edmonton after he was claimed off waivers on Nov. 19. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

