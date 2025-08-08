Kiviranta signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Forward had 23 points in 79 games with Colorado last season

Joel Kiviranta signs 1 year contract with COL

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Joel Kiviranta signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old forward had 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) in 79 regular-season games and no points in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Joel is a hard-working, responsible player who has demonstrated he can be a key contributor at 5-on-5," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He has been a valuable member of our lineup, and we are excited to have him back for another season."

Signed by the Dallas Stars as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2019, Kiviranta has 60 points (35 goals, 25 assists) in 298 regular-season games for the Stars and Avalanche and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 51 postseason games.

