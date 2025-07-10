Sharks sign goaltender Jakub Skarek 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jakub Skarek to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

"Jakub has a plethora of professional experience in net at just 25 years old," said Grier. "He is a big, athletic goaltender with a lot of compete in his game."

Skarek, 25, primarily spent the 2024-25 season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 22 games, and recorded a 5-13-1 record with a 3.52 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout. He also appeared in two games for the New York Islanders, recording a 3.94 GAA and .872 SV%. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 2 against the Florida Panthers, stopping 27-of-32 shots. He later appeared in relief on Feb. 25, stopping all seven shots he faced against the New York Rangers.

Over the course of his AHL career, all with the Bridgeport franchise, he has appeared in 161 games, earning a 49-84-16 record with five shutouts, a 3.34 GAA and .890 SV%. He earned AHL Goalie of the Month during the 2021-22 season in January, posting a 5-0-2 record during the calendar month along with a 1.98 GAA and .935 SV%

Prior to his North American career, he appeared in the top Finnish League, Liiga, for the Pelicans in the 2018-19 season. He registered a 6-8-7 record along with a 2.45 GAA and .906 SV% across 22 games. He also appeared in seven games in Finland’s second tier league, appearing in seven games for Peliitat, recording a 2.86 GAA and .896 SV%.

Additionally, he has played in Czechia’s top-flight league for multiple clubs, and owns a career 13-12-0 record, 2.26 GAA and .918 SV% in 25 games.

Internationally, he represented Team Czechia at the World Junior Championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound native of Jihlava, Czechia was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft (third round, 72nd overall).