Perry signs 1-year, $3.5 million contract with Kings

Corey Perry signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old forward, who had become an unrestricted free agent, had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons.

Perry has played in the Cup Final five of the past six seasons but has lost each time. He won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Of his desire to keep playing, Perry said Tuesday, “It’s who I am. One day, they’re going to have to cut the skates off me."

Selected by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with the No. 28 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 935 points (448 goals, 487 assists) in 1,392 regular-season games for the Mighty Ducks/Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 237 playoff games, the third-most playoff games in NHL history, behind Chris Chelios (266) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263).

Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in the first round of the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, including the past two with Perry. Of winning over Kings fans, Perry said, “I’m just going to let my play speak and go from there. I’ve got to get them on my side and go from there.”

The Kings also signed Joel Armia to a two-year, $5 million contract on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 32-year-old forward, who had become an unrestricted free agent, had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canadiens last season and two assists in five playoff games.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Armia has 207 points (103 goals, 104 assists) in 586 regular-season games for the Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canadiens, and 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 49 playoff games.