Perry signs 1-year, $3.5 million contract with Kings

40-year-old forward helped Oilers reach Stanley Cup Final past 2 seasons

Corey Perry free agent

Corey Perry signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old forward, who had become an unrestricted free agent, had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons.

Perry has played in the Cup Final five of the past six seasons but has lost each time. He won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Of his desire to keep playing, Perry said Tuesday, “It’s who I am. One day, they’re going to have to cut the skates off me."

Selected by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with the No. 28 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 935 points (448 goals, 487 assists) in 1,392 regular-season games for the Mighty Ducks/Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 237 playoff games, the third-most playoff games in NHL history, behind Chris Chelios (266) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263).

Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in the first round of the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, including the past two with Perry. Of winning over Kings fans, Perry said, “I’m just going to let my play speak and go from there. I’ve got to get them on my side and go from there.”

The Kings also signed Joel Armia to a two-year, $5 million contract on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 32-year-old forward, who had become an unrestricted free agent, had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canadiens last season and two assists in five playoff games.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Armia has 207 points (103 goals, 104 assists) in 586 regular-season games for the Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canadiens, and 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 49 playoff games.

Later Tuesday, Los Angeles signed defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, and goalie Anton Forsberg.

Ceci, a 31-year-old defenseman, signed a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million AAV). He had 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 85 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks and Stars last season, including nine assists in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1. He had three assists in 18 playoff games.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci has 235 points (52 goals, 183 assists) in 871 regular-season games for the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Oilers, Sharks and Stars, and 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 106 playoff games.

Dumoulin, a 33-year-old defenseman, signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million AAV). He had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Ducks and New Jersey Devils last season, including six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired by the Devils in a trade on March 6. Dumoulin did not have a point in five Stanley Cup Playoff games but led New Jersey in ice time per game (29:21).

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has 177 points (28 goals, 149 assists) in 706 regular-season games for the Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Ducks and Devils, and 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 86 playoff games.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Forsberg, a 32-year-old goalie, signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV). He was 11-12-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, 901 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games (27 starts) for the Senators last season.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Forsberg is 74-81-14 with a 3.04 GAA, .904 save percentage and eight shutouts in 190 games (174 starts) for the Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Senators.

Ceci, Dumoulin and Forsberg each became an unrestricted free agent.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Arritt contributed to this report

