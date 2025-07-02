Pius Suter signs 2-year, $8.25 million contract with Blues

Forward had career high 25 goals for Canucks last season

pius_suter_fa

© Eakin Howard/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pius Suter signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.125 million.

The 29-year-old forward had NHL career highs in goals (25) and points (46) in 81 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Signed by the Chicago Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent on July 16, 2020, Suter has 162 points (82 goals, 80 assists) in 364 regular-season games for the Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Canucks and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

