Mantha signs 1-year, $2.5 million contract with Penguins

Forward limited to 13 games with Flames last season after ACL surgery

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

Anthony Mantha signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 games for the Calgary Flames last season before having season-ending surgery on his ACL in November.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 20 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha has 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) in 507 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames, and six assists in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A three-time 20-goal scorer, Mantha's best offensive seasons were in 2017-18 (48 points; 24 goals, 24 assists) and 2018-19 (48 points; 25 goals, 23 assists), each with Detroit.

