Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tournament to run Feb. 11-22, featuring NHL players for first time since 2014

CAN FIN OLY jerseys split dark

© Hockey Canada / Hockey Finland

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are less than 70 days away, and most teams have their threads ready.

Canada, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Czechia, the United States, Sweden and Denmark have unveiled their uniform tops for the men's tournament, which begins Feb. 11,

Canada and Finland released theirs on Nov. 6.

Team Canada showcased a white jersey with a red maple leaf as the crest, with the other a red jersey with a black maple leaf.

Team Finland's jerseys each have the country's crest, a crowned lion with its right foreleg replaced by an armored human arm wielding a sword, and its hind legs trampling a saber.

Slovakia_2026Olympic-jersey

© Hockey Slovakia

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The Team Slovakia jerseys, unveiled on Nov. 12, are red, white and blue, with blue the predominant color and white on the shoulders on the home jerseys and white on the road jerseys with blue on the shoulders and the Slovakia logo on the chest.

Team Switzerland's jerseys, unveiled on Nov. 14, are red and white with Switzerland's cross crest on the chest.

Switzerland_2026Olympic-jersey

© Hockey Switzerland

Team Germany's, unveiled on Nov. 19, are black and yellow with the country's coat of arms.

team germany hockey jerseys

© Hockey Germany

Team France unveiled its blue and white uniforms on Nov. 24.

Hockey France jerseys

© NHL/NHLPA

On Nov. 25, Team Czechia unveiled its uniforms, which are red and white.

Czechia Jerseys

© NHL/NHLPA

Team USA released its jerseys on Nov. 26. They are white and blue with "USA" diagonally across the chest.

USA white blue jerseys

© NHL/NHLPA

On Nov. 28, Team Sweden unveiled its jerseys, which are yellow and dark blue with the classic three crowns on the chest.

Sweden Olympic jersey dark

© NHL/NHLPA

Denmark released its jerseys on Dec. 3.

The only countries that have yet to release their jerseys are Latvia and host Italy.

Denmark jerseys

© NHL/NHLPA

The Winter Olympics, the first with NHL players since 2014, will open with Team Slovakia playing Team Finland followed by Team Sweden against host Team Italy.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams each playing three preliminary-round games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold-medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Team Canada also plays its first game Feb. 12, against Team Czechia, then faces Team Switzerland the next day and concludes preliminary-round play against Team France on Feb. 15.

The games will be played at either the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena or the Rho Ice Hockey Arena in Milano.

