Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are less than 70 days away, and most teams have their threads ready.

Canada, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Czechia, the United States, Sweden and Denmark have unveiled their uniform tops for the men's tournament, which begins Feb. 11,

Canada and Finland released theirs on Nov. 6.

Team Canada showcased a white jersey with a red maple leaf as the crest, with the other a red jersey with a black maple leaf.

Team Finland's jerseys each have the country's crest, a crowned lion with its right foreleg replaced by an armored human arm wielding a sword, and its hind legs trampling a saber.