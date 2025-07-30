Samberg signs 3-year, $17.25 million contract with Jets, avoids arbitration

26-year-old defenseman helped Winnipeg to Presidents' Trophy

Samberg WPG signs 3 year contract

Dylan Samberg signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a scheduled salary arbitration hearing. He had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 60 regular-season games last season to help the Jets (56-22-4) win the Presidents' Trophy, given to the team with the best regular-season record in the NHL, and three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Samberg missed 21 games with a lower-body injury sustained after blocking a shot from Steven Stamkos in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23. Winnipeg's second-round pick (No. 43) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has 51 points (nine goals, 42 assists) in 216 regular-season games and three assists in 23 playoff games.

The Jets re-signed all three of their RFAs who filed for arbitration July 5, according to the NHL Players' Association. Morgan Barron signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract ($1.85 million AAV) July 14 and Gabriel Vilardi a six-year, $45 million contract ($7.5 million AAV) July 18.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson is the lone RFA out of the 11 who remains without a contract. Hearings are scheduled to be held through Aug. 4 (dates were not announced). A player can sign a contract with his current team any time before his hearing.

