Lightning sign forward Boris Katchouk to a two-way contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Boris Katchouk to a one-year, two-way contract today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Katchouk, 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, played in 67 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, recording 21 goals and 49 points. He led the Penguins for games played, was second for points and was tied for third for both goals and power play goals. Katchouk also skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games and registered an assist.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has skated in 176 career NHL games with the Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. Katchouk has accumulated 15 goals and 36 points while averaging 11:09 in ice time per game. He played in 38 games with Tampa Bay during the 2021-22 season, when he scored two goals and added four assists. Katchouk was traded to Chicago, along with Taylor Raddysh and two conditional first-round picks, in exchange for Brandon Hagel and a fourth-round pick on March 18, 2022.

Katchouk has also appeared in 240 American Hockey League games with the Syracuse Crunch, Rockford IceHogs and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 60 goals and 144 points. He has also played in six career AHL playoff games.

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.