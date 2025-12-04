Bergeron, Kronwall headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Patrice Bergeron, Niklas Kronwall and Thomas Vanek were among the seven people who will be inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which was announced Thursday.

The three will be joined by three other former players; goalie Florence Schelling and recently retired forward Andres Ambuhl (Switzerland), and Canadian women's captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall. Former NHL and European coach Ralph Krueger will be inducted in the Builder's category.

Bergeron played his entire 19-season career with the Boston Bruins before retiring in 2023. The center had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games and 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was a six-time winner of the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the League's best defensive forward. Bergeron won gold with Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2004 IIHF World Championship.

Kronwall played his entire 15-season career with the Detroit Red Wings, finishing with 432 points (83 goals, 349 assists) in 953 regular-season games and 47 points (five goals, 42 assists) in 109 playoff games. The defenseman won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008, gold with Sweden at the 2006 Turin Olympics, silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and gold at the 2006 World Championship.

Vanek had 789 points (373 goals, 416 assists) in 1,029 NHL regular-season games during 14 NHL seasons and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 69 playoff games with the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets. Representing Austria, he won silver at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and played for Austria at the 2014 Sochi Olympic. In his final season with the Sabres in 2013-14, the forward was named captain for home games, becoming the first Austrian captain of an NHL team.

Campbell-Pascal captained Canada for two Olympics, wining goal in each (2002 Salt Lake City; 2006 Turin) and won silver at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. The forward also won gold at six IIHF women's world championships (1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004) and silver once (2005).

Krueger coached three seasons in the NHL, for the Edmonton Oilers (2012-13) and the Sabres (2019-21). He had a great impact on Swiss hockey, leading Switzerland to 12 World Championship and three Olympic appearances. Prior to Krueger's time there, the Swiss only played in the World Championship A pool six times in 35 years.

The induction ceremony will be in Zurich, Switzerland, on May 31, 2026, the final day of the 2026 IIHF World Championship.