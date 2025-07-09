Dallas Stars sign forward Antonio Stranges to one-year, two-way contract 

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Antonio Stranges to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.
Stranges, 23, had 43 points (18-25—43) for the Texas Stars – Dallas’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate – ranking sixth on the Stars in goals, tied for sixth in assists and ranking seventh in scoring despite only playing in 55 regular-season games. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4) and game-winning goals (3) last season and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 8 after totaling eight points (3-5—8) in four games. Stranges added three points (2-1—3) in nine games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final.
The five-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 79 points (33-46—79) in 138 regular-season AHL games, all with the Stars, appearing in parts of four seasons (2020-21, 2022-23 to 2024-25) with the team. Prior to his professional career, Stranges played three seasons (2018-19 to 2019-20, 2021-22) for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 158 points (63-95—158) in 187 regular-season games and adding 13 points (5-8—13) in 17 playoff games. Stranges was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.