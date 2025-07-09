Dallas Stars sign forward Antonio Stranges to one-year, two-way contract 

Stranges, 23, had 43 points (18-25—43) for the Texas Stars – Dallas’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate – ranking sixth on the Stars in goals, tied for sixth in assists and ranking seventh in scoring despite only playing in 55 regular-season games. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4) and game-winning goals (3) last season and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 8 after totaling eight points (3-5—8) in four games. Stranges added three points (2-1—3) in nine games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final.