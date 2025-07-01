RELEASE: Oilers sign Stillman to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed defenceman Riley Stillman to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Stillman (6'2", 207 lbs.) skated in 35 games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, recording three goals and six assists. The 27-year-old also played five games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Originally a fourth-round selection of the Florida Panthers in 2016 (114th overall), the left-shot Peterborough, Ontario native made his NHL debut in 2018-19 and has played 163 career games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.

Stillman's most productive campaign came with Chicago in 2021-22 when he dressed in 52 games, tallying two goals and 10 assists while logging 15:04 TOI per game.