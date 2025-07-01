San Jose Sharks re-sign forward Colin White

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Colin White to a one year, two-way contract.

White, 28, primarily spent the season with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 48 games. White finished tied for seventh on the team in goals and set AHL career bests in goals and games played. Additionally, he appeared in three games for the Sharks.

In the AHL postseason, White led the team in assists (5) and points (6), which included three assists in two games in the series sweep of the Ontario Reign.

Over the course of his NHL career, White has appeared 323 games, recording 113 points (44 goals, 69 assists) with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, and Sharks. In the AHL, he has recorded 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) across 120 games.

Internationally, he has represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships (2016, 2017), and the World Championships (2018, 2019). He helped achieve a Gold Medal finish in the 2017 WJC, ranking second among all skaters in goals (7), and was named as a Top 3 Player on the Team. He also helped win a World Championship Bronze Medal for USA in the 2018 tournament.

The six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Boston, MA was originally selected by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft (first round, 21st overall).