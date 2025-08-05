CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH VITALI KRAVTSOV ON ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

AGREED TO TERMS - CDC - kravtsov
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Vitali Kravtsov on a one-year, two-way contract.

“Vitali had a strong season in the KHL and was an impact player for his team,” said Allvin. “In his two seasons in Russia, he has worked hard on his game, and we look forward to seeing where Vitali is at when he comes to training camp in Penticton.”

Kravtsov, 25, skated in 66 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024.25, registering 58 points (27-31-58), four penalty minutes, and a +31 plus/minus rating. He also played in 19 postseason games, scoring seven points (6-1-7) and two penalty minutes, helping Chelyabinsk reach the Gagarin Cup Final. His 27 goals led all Traktor skaters, and his 58 points were good for second on the team and tied for the sixth most in the KHL.

The 6’3”, 186lbs forward has appeared in 64 career NHL games, split between the New York Rangers and Canucks, recording 12 points (6-6-12) and 14 penalty minutes. He has also played in 288 career KHL contests, scoring 160 points (81-79-160), 46 penalty minutes, and a +35 plus/minus rating, as well as 79 postseason games, posting 40 points (25-15-40) and 21 penalty minutes.

A native of Vladivostok, Russia, Kravtsov has represented Russia internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning bronze.

Kravtsov was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

