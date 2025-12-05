Barzal has 3 points, Islanders end Avalanche’s 17-game point streak

Anders Lee and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Pulock had two assists for the Islanders (15-10-3), who won their second straight to close out a seven-game homestand (3-3-1). Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche (19-2-6), who went 14-0-3 during their point streak and lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 18, a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins. Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

Brock Nelson had an assist in his return to UBS Arena after being traded to the Avalanche by the Islanders on March 6.

Kyle MacLean gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period. He chopped at a loose puck in the crease, eventually chipping it over a sprawled-out Blackwood.

The Avalanche challenged for goaltender interference, but after review, the call on the ice stood.

Lee extended it to 2-0 at 18:20. Barzal found Lee inside the right circle before his wrist shot beat Blackwood high glove side.

Horvat made it 3-0 at 6:58 of the second period on a rebound in the low slot off a Matthew Schaefer shot.

Adam Pelech pushed it to 4-0 at 7:59 of the second after his wrist shot from inside the left circle beat Blackwood off the glove and in.

The Avalanche scored two goals in 1:25 to cut it to 4-2. Nichushkin deflected a Sam Malinski point shot at 8:39 before Necas’ slot pass deflected off Travis Mitchell and in at 10:04.

Barzal scored on the power play to make it 5-2 at 18:46. He dangled to the low slot before he beat Blackwood blocker side on the backhand.

Lehkonen cut it to 5-3 at 1:25 of the third period. Cale Makar skated down the slot before he fed Lehkonen for the one-timer from inside the right face-off circle.

Casey Cizikas scored an empty-net goal at 18:45 for the 6-3 final.