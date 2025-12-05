Barzal has 3 points, Islanders end Avalanche’s 17-game point streak

Sorokin makes 35 saves; Nelson gets assist in return to UBS Arena

Avalanche at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders ended the Colorado Avalanche’s 17-game point streak with a 6-3 victory at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Anders Lee and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Pulock had two assists for the Islanders (15-10-3), who won their second straight to close out a seven-game homestand (3-3-1). Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche (19-2-6), who went 14-0-3 during their point streak and lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 18, a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins. Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

Brock Nelson had an assist in his return to UBS Arena after being traded to the Avalanche by the Islanders on March 6.

Kyle MacLean gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period. He chopped at a loose puck in the crease, eventually chipping it over a sprawled-out Blackwood.

The Avalanche challenged for goaltender interference, but after review, the call on the ice stood.

Lee extended it to 2-0 at 18:20. Barzal found Lee inside the right circle before his wrist shot beat Blackwood high glove side.

Horvat made it 3-0 at 6:58 of the second period on a rebound in the low slot off a Matthew Schaefer shot.

Adam Pelech pushed it to 4-0 at 7:59 of the second after his wrist shot from inside the left circle beat Blackwood off the glove and in.

The Avalanche scored two goals in 1:25 to cut it to 4-2. Nichushkin deflected a Sam Malinski point shot at 8:39 before Necas’ slot pass deflected off Travis Mitchell and in at 10:04.

Barzal scored on the power play to make it 5-2 at 18:46. He dangled to the low slot before he beat Blackwood blocker side on the backhand.

Lehkonen cut it to 5-3 at 1:25 of the third period. Cale Makar skated down the slot before he fed Lehkonen for the one-timer from inside the right face-off circle.

Casey Cizikas scored an empty-net goal at 18:45 for the 6-3 final.

Latest News

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators rally to hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Malkin has 3 points, Penguins hold off Lightning

Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

McMann, Maple Leafs power past Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Wendt scores incredible goalie goal for WHL's Americans

NHL Status Report: Doughty to return for Kings against Blackhawks

2026 Winter Classic taking shape as ‘quite the Florida celebration’ in Miami

Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bergeron, Kronwall headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win