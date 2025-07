The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jake Leschyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Leschyshyn, 26, had 24 points (13+11) in 69 games last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

A second-round draft pick by Vegas in 2017, Leschyshyn has played 77 career NHL games with the Golden Knights and Rangers since debuting in 2021-22.