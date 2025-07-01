Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to one-year contracts, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Both contracts run through the 2025-26 season. Tomasino’s contract carries an average annual value of $1.75 million, and Dewar’s contract carries an average annual value of $1.1 million.

Tomasino, 23, appeared in 61 games in the 2024-25 season split between Pittsburgh and the Nashville Predators, tallying 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points. After being acquired by the Penguins on November 25, the forward scored the fourth-most goals (11) and second-most game-winning goals (6) on the team, both marking career-high tallies.

Prior to joining Pittsburgh, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward spent parts of four years in the Predators organization from 2021-25. In total, Tomasino has accumulated 34 goals, 60 assists and 94 points through 209 career NHL games. He has also spent parts of three seasons (2020, ’22-24) in the American Hockey League with the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves. In 89 career AHL games, he registered 82 points (36G-46A).

Prior to his professional career, the Mississauga, Ontario native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2017-20 with the Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs.

The forward represented Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, winning a silver medal, and the 2019 World Under-18 Championship.

Tomasino was originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Dewar, 26, appeared in 48 games in 2024-25 split between the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs after being acquired from Toronto on March 7, 2025. The forward recorded four goals, six assists and 10 points, seven of which (4G-3A) came in 17 games after being acquired by the Penguins.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward has played parts of four seasons in the NHL from 2021-25 with Pittsburgh, Toronto and Minnesota. Through 238 NHL games, Dewar has tallied 23 goals, 30 assists and 53 points. His best season came in 2023-24 where he established career highs in goals (11) and points (19). Dewar has also spent parts of four seasons (2019-22, ’25) in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies and Iowa Wild, registering 61 points (27G-34A) in 104 AHL games.

Prior to his professional career, the Dewar spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2015-19 with the Everett Silvertips where he captained the team his final season.

A native of The Pas, Manitoba, Dewar was originally drafted by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.