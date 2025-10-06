Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
TUESDAY
BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (0-0-0)
5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Colton Dach
Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Sam Lafferty
Matt Grzelcyk -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Alex Vlasic, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Knight is expected to face his former team for the first time since being traded from Florida to Chicago on March 1. … Vlasic, a defenseman, is not expected to play after sustaining a deep cut on the back of his leg on Sept. 26. … Barkov, a center, is expected to miss 7-9 months after being injured at practice on Sept. 25; Tkachuk, a forward, is likely out until December. Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Noesek, a forward, is also expected to miss significant time.