Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Latest line combinations, defense pairs, injury news from NHL.com writers

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com

TUESDAY

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (0-0-0)

5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Colton Dach

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Sam Lafferty

Matt Grzelcyk -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Alex Vlasic, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Knight is expected to face his former team for the first time since being traded from Florida to Chicago on March 1. … Vlasic, a defenseman, is not expected to play after sustaining a deep cut on the back of his leg on Sept. 26. … Barkov, a center, is expected to miss 7-9 months after being injured at practice on Sept. 25; Tkachuk, a forward, is likely out until December. Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Noesek, a forward, is also expected to miss significant time.

