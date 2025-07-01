Blue Jackets sign C Isac Lundestrom to two-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year, $2.6 million contract ($1.3 million AAV) through the 2026-27 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Isac Lundstrom is a center who skates very well, is strong on the puck and plays a sound two-way game,” said Waddell. “He will provide additional depth to our forward group, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

Lundestrom, 25, recorded 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points with 38 penalty minutes and 316 shots on goal, while averaging 14:27 of ice time in 337 career games with the Anaheim Ducks since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. He was originally selected by Anaheim in the first-round, 23rd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The native of Gallivare, Sweden collected 4-11-15, 10 PIM and 60 shots on goal in 79 appearances with the Ducks in 2024-25. He set single-season NHL career highs with the club in 2021-22, finishing with 16-13-29 and 83 shots on goal on 15:29 TOI in 80 contests.

The 6-0, 191-pound forward added 6-21-27 and six penalty minutes in 55 career games with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls from 2018-20. He played for Lulea HF in Sweden’s top professional league (SHL) from 2015-19 and notched 11-19-30 with 16 PIM and a cumulative +6 plus/minus rating in 108 games.

Lundestrom (pronounced LUHND-uh-struhm) has represented Sweden at various international tournaments, including the 2021, 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships. He helped the country win a bronze medal at each of the last two tournaments, registering 2-3-5 in 10 contests in 2024 and 1-3-4 in 10 games in 2025. He also skated for Sweden at the 2018 (silver) and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships as well as 2016 (silver) and 2017 IIHF U18 World Championships.

FULL ISAC LUNDESTROM STATS