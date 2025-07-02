Jets sign five players to one-year, two-way contracts

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Isaac Poulter, defenceman Kale Clague, and forwards Phil Di Giusseppe, Walker Duehr and Samuel Fagemo on identical one-year, two-way contracts with an average annual value of $775,000 in the NHL.

Isaac Poulter

Goaltender

Born Sept. 12, 2001 -- Winnipeg, MAN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 174 -- Shoots L

Poulter, 23, played 36 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets last season and had a 16-13-6 record with one shutout, a 2.86 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. The Winnipeg, Man. native split the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons between Utica and the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Poulter has appeared in 77 career AHL games while posting a 40-24-10 record with five shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .900 SV%.

Kale Clague

Defence

Born June 5, 1998 -- Regina, SASK

Height 6.00 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L

Clague, 27, recorded 39 points (10G, 29A) and 32 penalty minutes in 69 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2024-25. The Regina, Sask. native added 11 points (5G, 6A) and 10 PIMs in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Rochester. Clague, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (51st overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 21 points (2G, 19A) and 52 PIMs in 94 career NHL games with the Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Buffalo Sabres. His most recent action in the NHL was in 2023-24 with Buffalo where he posted an assist and two PIMs in three games. The defenceman has appeared in 254 career AHL contests while tallying 138 points (30G, 108A) and 158 PIMs with Rochester and the Ontario Reign.

Phil Di Giuseppe

Forward

Born Oct. 9, 1993 -- Toronto, ONT

Height 6.00 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots L

Di Giuseppe, 31, had six points (1G, 5A) and four PIMs in 20 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season. The Toronto, Ont. native also had nine points (4G, 5A) and 10 PIMs in 20 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks adding 11 points (6G, 5A) and 14 PIMs in 24 playoff games as Abbotsford won the Calder Cup. Di Giuseppe, originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (38th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has played 302 career NHL games for Carolina, the Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and Vancouver and posted 81 points (28G, 53A) and 127 PIMs. The winger has collected 204 points (83G, 121A) and 208 PIMs in 328 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Abbotsford

Walker Duehr

Forward

Born Nov. 23, 1997 -- Sioux Falls, SD

Height 6.02 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots R

Duehr, 27, posted three points (2G, 1A) in 24 NHL games for the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames in 2024-25. The native of Sioux Falls, S.D. also had 28 points (16G, 12A) and 14 PIMs in 36 AHL outings for the San Jose Barracuda and Calgary Wranglers, before skating in four postseason games for the Barracuda. Duehr, originally signed by the Flames out of Minnesota State Mankato, has 21 points (11G, 10A) and 10 PIMs in 92 career NHL games with Calgary and San Jose. The winger has accumulated 78 points (42G, 36A) and 78 PIMs in 143 career AHL contests with San Jose and Calgary.

Samuel Fagemo

Forward

Born March 14, 2000 -- Goteborg, Sweden

Height 6.00 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

Fagemo, 25, recorded 46 points (29G, 17A) and 32 PIMs in 67 games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2024-25. The Goteborg, Sweden native also played a pair of playoff games for the Reign last season. Fagemo, originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has played 21 career games for the Kings and Nashville Predators and posted four points (3G, 1A). The forward has registered 202 points (132G, 70A) and 108 PIMs in 268 career AHL games, all with Ontario. Fagemo’s 132 career goals represent the most scored by an AHL player since he joined the league in 2021.