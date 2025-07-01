Boeser signs 7-year, $50.75 million contract to remain with Canucks

Brock Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract to remain with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $7.25 million.

The 28-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games for the Canucks last season.

"Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "He has scored some big goals for our hockey club and has established himself as a very dangerous offensive player. Brock is a leader and culture setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team moving forward doing great work both on and off the ice."

Boeser, who will enter his 10th season with Vancouver and is its longest-tenured player, had said he didn't expect to return.

"Honestly, it's unlikely at this point," he told Sportsnet in a story posted April 10. "It (stinks). It's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things."

Boeser had 40 goals and a career-high 73 points in 2023-24.

Selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 23) at the 2015 NHL Draft, Boeser has 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists) in 554 regular-season games and 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

On Tuesday, the Canucks also signed goalie Thatcher Demko (three years, $25.5 million) and forward Conor Garland (six years, $36 million); each contract begins with the 2026-27 season. Demko and Garland each could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.