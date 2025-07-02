Mangiapane signs 2-year, $7.2 million contract with Oilers

29-year-old forward had 28 points with Capitals last season

Mangiapane

© Jess Rapfogel/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Andrew Mangiapane signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.6 million.

The 29-year-old forward had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 81 games for the Washington Capitals last season. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Mangiapane has 243 points (123 goals, 120 assists) in 498 regular-season games with the Flames and Capitals, and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 37 playoff games.

