Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

ANAHEIM -- JJ Peterka had two goals and two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for the Utah Mammoth in a 7-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
It was Utah’s first shutout of the season and the seventh of Vejmelka's NHL career.
Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Ian Cole and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (13-12-3), who had lost four in a row (0-4-0) and eight of 10 (2-5-3). Nick Schmaltz and Jack McBain each had two assists.
"We cannot get carried away, it's one game," Utah coach André Tourigny said. "It's great, we feel good, it's a good team, it's an important game, we needed it, all of it, but at the same time, it doesn't mean anything if we're not showing up in the next game, so we have to be ready."
Ville Husso allowed four goals on 21 shots through the first two periods before he was replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets, who stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief in his NHL debut for the Ducks (16-10-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games.
"There's still a lot of things we need to work on," Anaheim captain Radko Gudas said. "This is a long season, so we need to go step after step and try to put together a full 60 (minutes). I thought last game (a 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday), we did a lot better job in all those things. Today, we kind of took a step back.”
Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period with a backhand for his third goal in the past two games.
Guenther made it 2-0 at 10:30 when he took control of a loose puck in the neutral zone, split two Anaheim defenders and slid a backhand through the pads of Husso to finish the breakaway.
Cole extended it to 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period after he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.
"You've got to get out there and do the work, and that's something we talked about before this game and everyone did that," Cole said. "Everyone has got to take ownership for their individual games, but if we can raise our individual games, we can raise our team game inside of that team structure, and today I think we did a great job of that."
Ducks forward Mason McTavish appeared to score at 12:56, but Utah successfully challenged for offside and the play was overturned.
Peterka pushed it to 4-0 at 14:34 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Schmaltz.
“We want to hold ourselves to the highest possible standard," Gudas said. "We think highly of ourselves. We want to be better every day and this wasn't the case today. Big learning process for us.”
Liam O'Brien made it 5-0 at 1:41 of the third period when he scored on a shot that deflected off Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson.
Peterka finished off a 3-on-1 breakaway on the power play at 10:06 for his second goal to extend it to 6-0, and Keller scored at 12:52 to make it 7-0.
"I think the message was clear and well received," Tourigny said. "Now, it doesn't mean anything anymore after midnight, so we'll need to focus on Vancouver. They've been playing good hockey lately, so we need to get ready for that."
NOTES: Utah forward Daniil But had two shots on goal and two hits in 11:40 of ice time in his NHL debut. He was the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. ... Mammoth defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and made his season debut, assisting on Cole's goal. Lamoureux was the No. 29 pick by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft. It was his first NHL game since Nov. 26, 2024. ... Utah forwards Barrett Hayton and Brandon Tanev were healthy scratches for the first time this season. ... Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke’s point streak ended at eight games (one goal, seven assists), which was tied with Paul Kariya (1994-95) for the longest run by a rookie in franchise history. … Buteyets, 23, was a sixth-round pick (No. 178) by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL Draft.