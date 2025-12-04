Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Ville Husso allowed four goals on 21 shots through the first two periods before he was replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets, who stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief in his NHL debut for the Ducks (16-10-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games.

"There's still a lot of things we need to work on," Anaheim captain Radko Gudas said. "This is a long season, so we need to go step after step and try to put together a full 60 (minutes). I thought last game (a 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday), we did a lot better job in all those things. Today, we kind of took a step back.”

Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period with a backhand for his third goal in the past two games.

Guenther made it 2-0 at 10:30 when he took control of a loose puck in the neutral zone, split two Anaheim defenders and slid a backhand through the pads of Husso to finish the breakaway.

Cole extended it to 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period after he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

"You've got to get out there and do the work, and that's something we talked about before this game and everyone did that," Cole said. "Everyone has got to take ownership for their individual games, but if we can raise our individual games, we can raise our team game inside of that team structure, and today I think we did a great job of that."

Ducks forward Mason McTavish appeared to score at 12:56, but Utah successfully challenged for offside and the play was overturned.

Peterka pushed it to 4-0 at 14:34 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Schmaltz.

“We want to hold ourselves to the highest possible standard," Gudas said. "We think highly of ourselves. We want to be better every day and this wasn't the case today. Big learning process for us.”