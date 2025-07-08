Capitals Sign Sheldon Rempal

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Sheldon Rempal to a one-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Rempal’s contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 in AHL.

Rempal, 29, recorded 61 points (31g, 30a) in 68 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024-25. The 5’11”, 173-pound forward ranked second on the team in goals and points and fourth in assists. Rempal added a league-leading 13 assists and 21 points in 19 playoff games, helping Ufa reach the Gagarin Cup Semifinals.

Rempal spent the 2023-24 season in the Vegas Golden Knights organization, where he scored a team-leading 27 goals in 63 games with Henderson of the American Hockey League (AHL). Rempal also led the Silver Knights and ranked tied for sixth in the AHL in power-play goals (11). In addition, Rempal appeared in nine NHL games with Vegas in 2023-24 and registered three points (2g, 1a).

During the 2022-23 season, Rempal recorded 63 points (25g, 38a) in 70 games with Henderson, ranking tied for first on the team in goals and second in points and assists. He also appeared in one game with Vegas.

In 2021-22, Rempal recorded AHL career highs in points (69) and goals (33) in 55 games played with the Abbotsford Canucks. The Calgary, Alberta native led Abbotsford skaters in points and assists (36) and ranked second on the team in goals. Rempal’s 33 goals during the 2021-22 season were tied for the fifth most in the AHL.

The 2019 AHL All-Star has amassed 252 points (108g, 144a) in 328 career AHL games with Henderson, Abbotsford, Chicago and Ontario. Rempal has registered three points (2g, 1a) in 21 NHL games between Vegas, Vancouver, Carolina, and Los Angeles.

Rempal played collegiately at Clarkson University (NCAA), recording 69 points (34g, 35a) in 78 games over two seasons. Rempal was named to the ECAC All-Rookie team in 2016-17 and the ECAC First All-Star Team and NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in 2017-18 after leading his team in points (46) and goals (23).

Rempal attended Capitals Development Camp in 2017.