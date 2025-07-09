Flames Re-Sign Sam Morton

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Sam Morton to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Morton, a native of Lafayette, CO skated in 70 contests for the Calgary Wranglers in 2024-25, scoring 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points. In his first full professional campaign, Morton scored four game-winning goals, tying for the third-most on the Wranglers.

The 25-year-old would also make his NHL debut last season, suiting up for the Flames season finale in Los Angeles on April 17th, celebrating the occasion by scoring his first NHL goal.

Morton played his junior hockey in the BCHL, winning the league championship with the Wenatchee Wild in 2018. Following that, he joined Union College for two seasons before joining Minnesota State University (Mankato), a club he would captain in his final collegiate season.

Term: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

SAM MORTON – FORWARD

BORN: Lafayette, CO. DATE: July 28, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on March 18, 2024