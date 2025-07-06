Capitals Re-sign Hendrix Lapierre 

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Hendrix Lapierre to a one-year, one-way $850,000 contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Lapierre, 23, recorded an AHL career-high 25 assists and 32 points in 32 games with the Hershey Bears in 2024-25. Lapierre ranked first on the team in points-per-game (1.00), tied for third in assists and tied for second in power-play assists (11). Lapierre, who recorded eight assists in 27 games with the Capitals before being loaned to Hershey on Dec. 29, registered 17 points (4g, 13a) in his first 17 games with the Bears and was named AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 16. The 6’0”, 191-pound forward appeared in all eight of Hershey’s playoff games, registering three assists.

During the 2023-24 season, Lapierre established NHL career highs in games played (51), goals (8), assists (14) and points (22). The Gatineau, Quebec native made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 1 of the First Round against the New York Rangers on April 21, 2024, and finished the series with two points (1g, 1a) in four games. Lapierre also appeared in 21 regular-season contests with Hershey, registering 17 points (5g, 12a). Lapierre joined Hershey for the Calder Cup Playoffs, where he led all AHL skaters with 22 points (7g, 15a) in 20 playoff games. Lapierre, a two-time Calder Cup champion, recorded a team-high seven points (3g, 4a) in six games during the Calder Cup Finals to help the Bears capture their second straight championship and was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the Calder Cup Playoffs MVP.

Lapierre appeared in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). Lapierre ranked second among Bears rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, as Hershey won its AHL-record 12th Calder Cup championship.

The Capitals selected Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. In 84 career NHL games with Washington, Lapierre has recorded 31 points (9g, 22a). Lapierre has registered 79 points (27g, 52a) in 113 career AHL games with Hershey.