Lyon signs 2-year, $3 million contract with Sabres

Alex Lyon signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million.

The 32-year-old goalie was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 30 games (26 starts) for the Detroit Red Wings last season. He became an unrestricted free agent Tuesday.

Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent on April 5, 2016, Lyon is 51-38-11 with a 2.99 GAA, a .902 save percentage and four shutouts in 113 regular-season games for the Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and an .888 save percentage in four Stanley Cup Playoff games (three starts).

