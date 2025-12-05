Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

Panarin is the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to reach 900 career points in 800 games or fewer, alongside Wayne Gretzky (385 games), Peter Stastny (599 games), Bobby Orr (638 games), Phil Esposito (692 games) and Adam Oates (735 games).

J.T. Miller had three assists, and Mika Zibanejad, Will Borgen and Vladislav Gavrikov each scored for the Rangers (15-12-2), who have won five of their past six games. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators (13-10-4), who have lost three of their past four. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 3:19 of the first period. He accepted a cross-slot pass from Miller and put it past Merilainen’s outstretched glove on a 2-on-1.

Zibanejad has six points (three goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak.

Gavrikov pushed it to 2-0 when he skated in from the point and picked the top right corner with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle at 9:45.

Cozens cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 18:30, taking a no-look, behind-the-back pass from Batherson and beating Shesterkin glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Senators center Shane Pinto left the game due to a lower-body injury after taking a hit along the boards from Zibanejad in the first period.

New York extended its lead to 3-1 at 7:24 of the second period when Borgen beat Merilainen blocker side with a long-distance wrist shot through traffic.

Brady Tkachuk’s one-timer redirected in off of Batherson’s shin pad at the goalmouth on the power play to make it 3-2 at 13:08 of the third period.

Panarin scored into an empty net for the 4-2 final at 19:16.