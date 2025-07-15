Carcone signs 1-year contract to remain with Mammoth

Michael Carcone signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 53 games for Utah last season.

"We are very pleased to sign Michael to a new contract," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's a playmaking forward who plays with an edge, is a strong skater, and improves the depth of our club. We look forward to having him back on our roster next season."

Signed by the Arizona Coyotes as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2021, Carcone has 57 points (34 goals, 23 assists) in 157 games.

He had a career-high 21 goals and 29 points with Arizona in 2023-24.

The Mammoth have made several moves this offseason. Most notably, they traded for and signed forward JJ Peterka to a five-year contract, and signed forward Brandon Tanev (three years), defenseman Nate Schmidt (three years) and goalie Vitek Vanecek (one year).

