Rangers Agree to Terms with Justin Dowling

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Justin Dowling on a two-year contract.

Dowling, 34, skated in 52 games with the New Jersey this past season, registering two goals and five assists for seven points, along with six penalty minutes. He established career-highs in several categories in 2024-25, including games played and points. He also skated in each of the team’s five playoff games. In addition, Dowling played seven games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season, and registered four points (two goals, two assists) in those seven contests.

The 5-10, 180-pounder has skated in 152 career NHL games over parts of seven NHL seasons with the Devils, Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks, registering nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points, along with 24 penalty minutes. Dowling has also skated in 20 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. In addition, he has played 573 career AHL games over parts of 14 seasons, and he has recorded 408 points (131 goals, 277 assists) in his AHL career. Dowling helped the Texas Stars win the Calder Cup in 2013-14 and advance to the Calder Cup Final in 2017-18.

The Calgary, Alberta native was originally signed by Dallas as a free agent in 2014.