Flames Re-Sign Kerins, Kuznetsov & Poirier

Rory Kerins was drafted by Calgary in the sixth round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old centre led the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) in scoring last season with 33 goals and 28 assists for 61 points. He was called up to the Calgary Flames making his NHL debut on January 13, 2025, and registered a pair of assists. He played five games during his call-up collecting four assists with the Flames.

Kerins has played 127 career AHL games between the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers netting 50 goals along with 45 assists for 95 points. Rory made his professional hockey debut in 2020-21 joining the Stockton Heat at the conclusion of a 118-point campaign with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Term: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

Born: Caledon, ON Date: April 12, 2002

Height: 5’11” Weight: 190 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Drafted: CGY – 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft