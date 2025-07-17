The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed centre Rory Kerins as well as defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Jeremie Poirier.
Flames Re-Sign Kerins, Kuznetsov & Poirier
Trio selected in the 2020 NHL Draft
Rory Kerins was drafted by Calgary in the sixth round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old centre led the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) in scoring last season with 33 goals and 28 assists for 61 points. He was called up to the Calgary Flames making his NHL debut on January 13, 2025, and registered a pair of assists. He played five games during his call-up collecting four assists with the Flames.
Kerins has played 127 career AHL games between the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers netting 50 goals along with 45 assists for 95 points. Rory made his professional hockey debut in 2020-21 joining the Stockton Heat at the conclusion of a 118-point campaign with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.
Term: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
Born: Caledon, ON Date: April 12, 2002
Height: 5’11” Weight: 190 lbs.
Shoots: Left
Drafted: CGY – 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft
Yan Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, RUS played 72 games for the Calgary Wranglers in 2024-25, posting a career-best 21 points from six goals and 15 assists while recording a team-best +21 this past season. Kuznetsov made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season on January 9th against the Ottawa Senators.
Prior to beginning his professional career, Kuznetsov helped the Saint John Sea Dogs win the 2022 Memorial Cup in his lone QMJHL campaign. He was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
TERM: Two-year, two-way (year one is a two-way, year two becomes a one-way)
AAV: $812,500
Born: Murmansk, RUS Date: March 9, 2002
Height: 6’5” Weight: 220 lbs.
Shoots: Left
Drafted: CGY – 2nd round (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft
Jeremie Poirier, a native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec was selected by Calgary in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2020 NHL draft. The 23-year-old suited up for 71 games for the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) last season, scoring five goals and adding 37 assists to help him record a career-best 42 points.
Poirier played junior hockey with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL where he and Wranglers teammate Yan Kuznetsov captured the 2022 Memorial Cup. Prior to that, he led the QMJHL in goals among defenceman in 2019-20 with 20, then finish second on Saint John in scoring in 2020-21 with 37 points in 33 games.
Term: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
Born: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC Date: June 2, 2002
Height: 6’1” Weight: 190 lbs.
Shoots: Left
Drafted: CGY – 3rd round (72nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft