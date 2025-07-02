Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Alexeyev, 25, is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound defenseman split the 2024-25 season with the Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, playing eight games at the NHL level and three games in the AHL, recording two assists with Hershey.

Alexeyev has skated in 80 career NHL games with Washington over parts of four seasons since 2021, tallying one goal, seven assists and eight points. He also has 14 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, registering one assist. The defenseman has played in 145 career AHL games, all with Hershey, recording six goals, 46 assists and 52 points with a plus-31 since 2019.

Prior to turning professional, Alexeyev skated in the Western Hockey League for three seasons with the Red Deer Rebels from 2016-19. In 135 junior games, he recorded 21 goals, 80 assists and 101 points.

The St. Petersburg, Russia native won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship and also skated in the 2016 World Under-18 Championship.

Alexeyev was originally drafted in the first round (31st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Capitals.