NHL Status Report: Marchenko back for Blue Jackets against Red Wings
Doughty could return for Kings; Vasilevskiy absence 'nothing serious' for Lightning
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kirill Marchenko will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward has missed four games since sustaining a lower-body injury during the morning skate on Nov. 24. He is second on the team with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. … Boone Jenner is nearing a return but the Columbus captain will miss his 11th straight game Thursday because of an upper-body injury. He has not played since Nov. 11.
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty was a full participant at practice Wednesday and could return from a lower-body injury for the Kings against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The defenseman has been week to week since blocking a shot in the second period of a 1-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15, and has missed the past seven games. Coach Jim Hiller said he is "hopeful" Doughty and forward Warren Foegele (upper body) play Thursday and if not, they should be able to return against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Foegele has missed three straight games.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy was scratched from his scheduled start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT, TVAS), but the goalie is expected to play at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Coach Jon Cooper said it was "nothing serious." Jonas Johansson will start against the Penguins and Brandon Halverson, who was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League, will be the backup.
Anaheim Ducks
Petr Mrazek will be out 2-3 weeks for the Ducks with a lower-body injury. The goalie made 13 saves on 16 shots before leaving in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Anaheim is also without starting goalie Lukas Dostal, who has an upper-body injury and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. He has not played since Nov. 22. Ville Husso started in a 7-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday and allowed four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets (three goals on 13 shots).
Philadelphia Flyers
Cam York is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday with 3:10 remaining in the second period. Coach Rick Tocchet said after the game he believed the injury occurred during a scrum behind the Philadelphia net. "He got hit behind the net or something," Tocchet said. "We're trying to look for it, but I think he got hit behind the net a little bit late." York has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 23 games and his average ice time of 23:31 is second for the Flyers. Philadelphia next plays the Colorado Avalanche at home on Sunday.