NHL Status Report: Marchenko back for Blue Jackets against Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday with 3:10 remaining in the second period. Coach Rick Tocchet said after the game he believed the injury occurred during a scrum behind the Philadelphia net. "He got hit behind the net or something," Tocchet said. "We're trying to look for it, but I think he got hit behind the net a little bit late." York has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 23 games and his average ice time of 23:31 is second for the Flyers. Philadelphia next plays the Colorado Avalanche at home on Sunday.