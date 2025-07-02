RELEASE: Oilers sign Lazar to one-year contract

Former Oil Kings star forward returns to Edmonton after gathering 572 games of NHL experience

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Lazar (6'0", 203 lbs.) dressed in 48 regular season games for the New Jersey Devils during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and three assists for five points.

Originally a first-round selection of the Ottawa Senators in 2013 (17th overall), the 30-year-old native of Salmon Arm, British Columbia is a veteran of 572 career NHL games in which he has scored 47 goals and 78 assists with stops in New Jersey, Vancouver, Boston, Calgary and Ottawa.

Lazar returns to Oil Country after having played his junior hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League from 2010 to 2014, helping the club capture two WHL championships (2012, 2014) and one Memorial Cup (2014).

