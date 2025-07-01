Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Cole Koepke on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000.

Koepke, 27, had 17 points (10G, 7A) and 17 penalty minutes with the Boston Bruins last season. The Two Harbors, Minn. native finished third on the Bruins with 177 hits despite averaging just 11:15 time-on-ice per game. Koepke, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (183rd overall), has 20 points (11G, 9A) and 19 PIMs in 99 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Boston.

Before turning pro, Koepke played three seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, including winning the 2019 NCAA National Championship alongside current Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg in 2019. Prior to that, Koepke and Samberg also played together for Hermantown High School along with Nate Pionk, brother of another current Jets defenceman, Neal Pionk.