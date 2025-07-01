Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

The 27-year-old had 10 goals and 17 points with Boston in 2024-25

25OFFSEASON_SignedTemplate_1920x1080KOEPKE
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Cole Koepke on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000.

Koepke, 27, had 17 points (10G, 7A) and 17 penalty minutes with the Boston Bruins last season. The Two Harbors, Minn. native finished third on the Bruins with 177 hits despite averaging just 11:15 time-on-ice per game. Koepke, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (183rd overall), has 20 points (11G, 9A) and 19 PIMs in 99 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Boston.

Before turning pro, Koepke played three seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, including winning the 2019 NCAA National Championship alongside current Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg in 2019. Prior to that, Koepke and Samberg also played together for Hermantown High School along with Nate Pionk, brother of another current Jets defenceman, Neal Pionk.

News Feed

Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

Boumedienne ready for next step in development

Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft chat with Chris Peters

Cheveldayoff, Jets prepared for decentralized Draft

Jets announce 2025 pre-season schedule

Jets announce 2025 Development Camp roster and schedule

Draft Day Memories

Jets agree to terms with forward Jonathan Toews 

Ehlers, Niederreiter named to Olympic teams

Jets sign Freij to a three-year, entry-level contract

Hellebuyck awarded Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies

Winnipeg Jets statement on Captain Adam Lowry’s surgery

Cheveldayoff named finalist for GM of the Year Award

Arniel: "We still have more to do."