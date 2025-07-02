Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Leonard, 26, spent the 2024-25 season with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers and ranked among the team leaders with 36 goals (1st), 25 assists (3th), 61 points (1st), a plus-21 rating (3rd), 10 power play goals (1st), 24 power play points (2nd), five shorthanded goals (1st), eight game-winning goals (1st), two overtime goals (T1st) and 252 shots (1st) in 72 regular-season games. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward represented the Checkers at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and earned a place on the AHL’s Second All-Star Team. Leonard also recorded 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests, helping the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals. Leonard split the 2023-24 campaign between the Arizona Coyotes and AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, netting one goal in six appearances with the Coyotes. He also tallied 32 points (12-20-32) and 24 penalty minutes in 63 games with the Roadrunners in 2023-24. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 17 points (6-11-17) and four penalty minutes in 70 games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators and Coyotes since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 171 points (83-88-171) and 66 penalty minutes in 249 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Roadrunners and Checkers. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard earned First Team All-American and All-Hockey East First Team honors after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also named to the All-Hockey East Second Team as a sophomore after helping the Minutemen win a Hockey East regular-season championship in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17, logging 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. Additionally, Leonard played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.