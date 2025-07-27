Timmins signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Sabres

26-year-old defenseman averaged NHL career-high 16:55 in ice time last season, avoids arbitration

Timmins

Conor Timmins signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $2.2 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He and defenseman Isaac Belliveau were acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28 for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Timmins had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 68 games last season with the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs while averaging an NHL career-high 16:55.

"He's a solid two-way player that is big, a right shot, and I think it just really solidifies our (defense) corps moving forward," general manager Kevyn Adams told the Sabres website.

Goalie Devon Levi is Buffalo's lone remaining restricted free agent.

