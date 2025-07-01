Dallas Stars sign forward Colin Blackwell to two-year, $1.55 million contract

Blackwell, 32, had 17 points (6-11—17) in 63 regular-season games with the Stars last season, setting a career high in assists and making the 2024-25 campaign the third-highest scoring season of his career. He set a career high in both shorthanded ice time (119:36) and shorthanded ice time per game (1:54) this season, ranking second among Dallas forwards in shorthanded ice time per game. Blackwell added three points (2-1—3) in 18 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, which made him the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal in his first Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Stars/North Stars according to NHL Stats.