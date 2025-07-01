FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 season. The two-year contract is worth $1.55 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.
Dallas Stars sign forward Colin Blackwell to two-year, $1.55 million contract
The two-year contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 season, has an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000
“Colin was a valuable part of our forward depth last season, and we are excited to have him back with our organization,” said Nill. “His versatility on the ice and reliability on the penalty kill makes him a valuable asset to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing him on the ice in the Victory Green this year.”
Blackwell, 32, had 17 points (6-11—17) in 63 regular-season games with the Stars last season, setting a career high in assists and making the 2024-25 campaign the third-highest scoring season of his career. He set a career high in both shorthanded ice time (119:36) and shorthanded ice time per game (1:54) this season, ranking second among Dallas forwards in shorthanded ice time per game. Blackwell added three points (2-1—3) in 18 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, which made him the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal in his first Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Stars/North Stars according to NHL Stats.
The five-foot-eight, 190-pound forward has totaled 91 points (41-50—91) in 298 regular-season NHL games with the Stars, Nashville Predators (2018-19 to 2019-20), New York Rangers (2020-21), Seattle Kraken (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22) and Chicago Blackhawks (2022-23 to 2023-24). He set a career high with 12 goals and 22 points with the Rangers in 2020-21 and has averaged more than 1:20 of shorthanded ice time per game in each of the last three seasons. Originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 draft, Blackwell enters the 2025-26 season ranked ninth among all active seventh-round selections in career scoring.
Prior to making his professional debut, Blackwell played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Harvard University where he totaled 58 points (19-39—58) in 94 NCAA games and earned the New England Unsung Hero Award in 2016. The North Andover, Massachusetts native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, where he won a bronze medal and served as one of his team’s alternate captains. Blackwell originally signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 2, 2024.