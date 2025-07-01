Sharks sign forward Philipp Kurashev to a one-year contract

GettyImages-2209365634

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Philipp Kurashev to a one-year, $1.2M contract.

Kurashev, 25, has appeared in 317 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks between 2020-2025, posting 130 points (48 goals, 82 assists) and 75 penalty minutes.

Last season, he appeared in 51 regular season games with Chicago, scoring 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).

Kurashev had a breakout season in 2023-24, accumulating 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 75 games.

Kurashev has represented Switzerland internationally at the U-18 Championships (2016, 2017) and the World Championships (2019, 2021, 2022, 2024 (silver).

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Munsingen, Switzerland was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (120th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

