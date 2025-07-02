San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Pavol Regenda

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Pavol Regenda to a one-year, two-way contract.

Regenda, 25, split the 2024-25 season between the San Jose Barracuda and San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games. After being acquired by San Jose on Jan. 22, Regenda tallied 25 points and scored nine goals with 16 assists over 36 contests. He also appeared in all six Calder Cup Playoff games with the Barracuda, tying for the team lead with three goals in those contests.

In his AHL career, Regenda has appeared in 176 games and has logged 100 points (45 goals, 55 assists).

Regenda has also skated in 19 career NHL contests, all with the Anaheim Ducks, totaling three points (one goal, two assists). He registered his first career multi-point effort on Oct. 17, 2022 at New York Rangers and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 9, 2022 vs. Minnesota.

In international play, Regenda has represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Championship in each of the past four years, most recently adding two points (one goal, one assist) in six contests in the 2025 tournament. He helped Slovakia earn a Bronze Medal at the 2022 Olympics, finishing the tournament second on the team with three assists and tied for third on the club with four points. He also represented Slovakia at the 2019 World Junior Championship, registering three points in five games, and at the 2017 U-18 World Junior Championship.

Prior to his North American professional career, Regenda played in 93 games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with HK Dukla Michalovce of the Slovakian league and tallied 64 points (26 goals,38 assists) in 93 games. He was selected to the Slovakian Extraliga All-Star Team in 2021-22, when he finished second on the team with 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. He also competed for Jokerit U20 in Finland’s junior circuit in 2019-20, Linkoping and Vaxjo in Sweden’s J20 SuperElit League in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Michalovce, Slovakia was originally signed as a free agent by Anaheim on June 1, 2022. He was acquired by San Jose in exchange for forward Justin Bailey on Jan. 22, 2025.