Barron signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Jets

Forward had 15 points in 74 games, avoids salary arbitration hearing

Morgan Barron contract

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Morgan Barron signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.85 million.

The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration July 5.

Barron had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 74 regular-season games. He was fourth on the Jets with 122 hits, but his average of 9.53 hits per 60 minutes of ice time led Winnipeg (minimum 20 games). Barron also had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (No. 174) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Barron has 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 256 regular-season games with the Jets and Rangers, and two assists in 18 playoff games.

Related Content

Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

2025-26 NHL season to begin with tripleheader

2026 Olympics present great 'opportunity' for Team Canada, GM says

Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026

Blackhawks' young core poised to return historic franchise to its perch

Color of Hockey: Bellemare proud to represent France in 2026 Olympics

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Hurricanes bolster top-6 forward group with addition of Ehlers

After so many close calls, Pavelski finally wins American Century Championship

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Silovs traded to Penguins by Canucks for Stillman, draft pick

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings