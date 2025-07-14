Barron signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Jets

Morgan Barron signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.85 million.

The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration July 5.

Barron had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 74 regular-season games. He was fourth on the Jets with 122 hits, but his average of 9.53 hits per 60 minutes of ice time led Winnipeg (minimum 20 games). Barron also had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (No. 174) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Barron has 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 256 regular-season games with the Jets and Rangers, and two assists in 18 playoff games.